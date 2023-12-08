Knott's Berry Farm unveils renovated Camp Snoopy features for 2024

Knott's Berry Farm will offer four new and adventurous experiences at Camp Snoopy in 2024.

With an off-road adventure, a new family roller coaster, a giant swing, and the nostalgic atmosphere of summer camp, parkgoers will have plenty to explore and enjoy.

The theme park recently unveiled exciting details about its six-acre, reimagined Camp Snoopy, which is scheduled to open during Memorial Day weekend. This revamped area draws inspiration from the majestic California High Sierras and holds a special place in the hearts of fans of the iconic Peanuts Gang.

Camp Snoopy's transformation aims to provide an immersive experience for campers of all ages, allowing them to embrace their inner Beagle Scouts. The reimagined land will feature a host of new attractions, character experiences, entertainment options, and dining facilities.

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the beloved Peanuts characters, making for remarkable photo opportunities. In addition, the park will also introduce new entertainment options.