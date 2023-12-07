Disneyland special offer: Tickets for Southern California residents now on sale

If you live in Southern California and love Disneyland, you won't want to miss this special offer!

A limited-time ticket offer is now on sale for Southern California residents only. You can get admission as low as $75 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket.

The special offer is valid for visits from Jan. 2, 2024 to June 2, 2024. All tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

If you've got kiddos you want to take to The Happiest Place on Earth, the Anaheim theme park is still offering its special ticket offer announced back in October.

You can purchase a child's ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

You can choose from 1, 2, or 3-day park tickets and select upgrades like Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service.

General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland during the 'Festival of Holidays' celebration on November 25, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

The limited-time child tickets are valid for use between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024. The discounted kids tickets will expire 13 days after first use or March 10, 2024, whichever comes first.

Officials said there are no blockout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Disneyland's holiday festivities run through Jan. 7, 2024.

If you want to really plan ahead, Disneyland has already released its lineup of 2024 celebrations and events. Tap or click here to learn more.