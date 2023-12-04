Disneyland reveals 2024 events schedule

Get ready for a new year filled with all-new celebrations, events, and so much more fun at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland Resort on Monday revealed its 2024 lineup of special events and limited-time festivities for the upcoming year. The calendar is highlighted by Pixar Fest, which will run from April 26 to Aug. 4 in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The fest is billed as "a celebration of friendship and beyond.

Here's a look at some of the scheduled events as you plan your next trip:

Pixar Fest (Apr. 26-Aug. 4)

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!", will debut at Disney California Adventure Park, and at Disneyland Park, the emotional "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" returns with some all-new scenes. During the celebration, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from "Elemental," Red Panda Mei from "Turning Red" and more. Additional entertainment and offerings will be announced at a later date.

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park (Jan. 23-Feb. 18)

A tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions, this multicultural celebration rings in the Year of the Dragon with Asian-inspired food and beverages, vibrant décor and Mushu leading the way in "Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession."

Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland Park (Feb. 17 and 24)

Performing at the Fantasyland Theatre, the 2024 "Celebrate Gospel" concerts will be headlined by Marvin Sapp (Feb. 17) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Feb. 24). "Celebrate Gospel" is an annual tribute to Gospel music that brings together award-winning music artists and community choirs from across Southern California.

Anaheim Duck Days at Disney California Adventure Park (Feb. 22-23)

In celebration of the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary, the Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Ducks team up for a two-day event in Hollywood Land, including a celebratory cavalcade, fan zone with themed activities and photo opportunities, plus appearances by select current and legacy team players.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 1-April 22)

The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State. The popular attraction, Soarin’ Over California, also returns for a limited time.

Season of the Force at Disneyland Park (Apr. 5-June 2)

Season of the Force arrives at Disneyland Park with Hyperspace Mountain and specially themed food and beverages, merchandise and more for a limited time. Debuting during the celebration, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland Park, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (Aug. 23-Oct. 31)

Wicked fun for all ages, this spellbinding season transforms the resort with autumn décor, characters dressed in hauntingly haute Halloween outfits and uniquely themed attractions.

Plaza de la Familia at Disneyland California Adventure Park (Aug. 23-Nov. 2)

The everlasting bonds of family and Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos are honored through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar’s "Coco."

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort (Begins Nov. 15)

Family and friends can celebrate the season with the lively Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park, plus seasonal overlays on beloved attractions, cherished holiday spectaculars and dazzling wintry décor throughout the resort.

Disneyland After Dark (select nights from January through June)

Disneyland Park will host four themed soirées packed with unique entertainment, rare character encounters and distinctive menus of sweet treats and savory snacks. *this is a separately ticketed after-hours event

Oogie Boogie Bash (Returning in 2024)

Disney California Adventure Park will throw family-friendly Halloween parties including immersive treat trails, rare character sightings and unique entertainment. For this spirited occasion, guests are invited to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes. *this is a separately ticketed after-hours event

Aside from the lineup of fun events, the Pixar Place Hotel opens on Jan. 30, 2024, becoming the first full Pixar-themed hotel in the U.S. The 15-story hotel overlooking Disney California Adventure Park will offer Pixar-themed guest rooms, new dining featuring Great Maple restaurant, a rooftop pool area, play court and more.

SUGGESTED:

Also, Fantasmic! returns May 24 at Disneyland Park, and will feature new special effects, a new battle scene, plus the return of an iconic, beloved character.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure makes its debut at Disneyland Park later in 2024.

Downtown Disney District continues to take shape as it opens Paseo and Centrico, offering Mexican cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán. Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Chinese restaurant known for its soup dumplings and noodles, also opens in 2024.