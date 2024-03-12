LA Marathon 2024 road closures: Areas to avoid Sunday

Thousands of runners and spectators across the world will be in Southern California this weekend for the 39th Los Angeles Marathon.

This year, the LA Marathon falls on Sunday, March 17, which happens to coincide with St. Patrick's Day. The forecast looks delightful with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s.

From neighborhoods located between Elysian Park and Brentwood, planning a car-free weekend might be a good idea. Hollywood and downtown LA are expected to be particularly traffic-prone. But if you must hit the road, be prepared for road closures and detours across the city.

Ahead of the main event, the LA Big 5K and LA Kids run are scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at Dodger Stadium. On Sunday, the 26.2-mile course starts at Dodger Stadium and ends in Century City along Avenue of the Stars.

Runners will pass some of LA's most iconic landmarks, including Rodeo Drive, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Pantages Theater, Capitol Records, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels.

See a list of freeway ramp and road closures for Sunday, March 17 below.

Freeway ramp closures

101 Freeway

Northbound 101 Freeway at Hill Street/Stadium Way (3 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.)

Northbound 101 Freeway to Southbound 101 Freeway at Temple Street (3:10 a.m. to 9:42 a.m.)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Hill Street (3 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

Southbound 110 Freeway at Stadium Way (3 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Sunset Boulevard (3 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Temple Street (3 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Broadway (3 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

Northbound 101 at Spring Street (3 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.)

Northbound 101 at Grand Avenue (3 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.)

Northbound 101 at Echo Park Avenue/Glendale Boulevard (4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.)

Northbound 101 to Hollywood Boulevard (3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Hollywood Boulevard (3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.)

Northbound 101 Freeway at Gower Street (left turn lane from 3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.)

Northbound 101 Freeway at Highland Boulevard (4 a.m. to noon)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Highland Boulevard (4:05 a.m. to 11:44 a.m.)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Vine Street (right turn lane from 3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.)

Southbound 101 Freeway at Gower Street (right turn lane from 3:55 a.m. to 11:18 a.m.)

405 Freeway

Southbound 405 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard (left lane from 4:45 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.)

Southbound 405 Freeway at Wilshire Boulevard (eastbound and westbound from 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Street closures

Elysian Park

Elysian Park Avenue will be closed from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Blvd. from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Downtown Los Angeles

Cesar Chavez Avenue closed between Bunker Hill Avenue and Alameda Street from 4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.

Broadway closed between Cesar Chavez Avenue and Alpine Street from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Alpine Street closed between Hill and Alameda streets from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Spring Street closed between College and 1st streets from 4 a.m. 9:35 a.m.

First Street closed between Hope and San Pedro streets from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Los Angeles Street closed between Hope and San Pedro Streets from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Fourth Street closed between Los Angeles and Main Streets closed from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Main Street closed between Fifth and Temple Streets from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Third Street closed between San Pedro and Hill streets from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Hill Street closed between Fourth and Temple streets closed from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

First Street between San Pedro and Hope streets closed from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Grand Avenue closed between Cesar Chavez Avenue and Second Street from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Echo Park

Sunset Boulevard will be closed from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Note: Traffic will be allowed to exit at Sunset Blvd. at Douglas Street up until 8 a.m. and again after 8:45 a.m.)

Hollywood and surrounding neighborhoods

Hollywood Boulevard closed between Hillhurst and La Brea avenues from 4 a.m. to noon

Orange Avenue closed between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards from 4 a.m. to noon

Sunset Boulevard closed between Highland Avenue and Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills

Doheney Drive closed between Nemo Street and Wilshire Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Santa Monica Boulevard closed between Rexford Drive and Moreno Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rodeo Drive closed between Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards closed between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Wilshire Boulevard closed between Beverly Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Los Angeles and Brentwood

Santa Monica Boulevard (WB & EB lanes) closed between Wilshire and Sepulveda boulevards from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m

Sepulveda Boulevard closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Wilshire Boulevard (WB & EB lanes) closed between Sepulveda Boulevard and Barrington Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

San Vicente Boulevard closed between Wilshire Boulevard and Saltair Avenue from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Century City

Avenue of the Stars closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Constellation Boulevard from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday

Santa Monica Boulevard closed between Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday

Century Park East closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Constellation Boulevard from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday

Century Park East closed between Constellation Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local access only

Elysian Park, Downtown, Echo Park, Silver Lake

Stadium Way Between Scott Ave and Chavez Ravine Place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Douglas Street between Sunset Boulevard and Elysian Park Drive from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sutherland/Quintero between Sunset Boulevard and Macbeth Street from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Figueroa Street between Alpine and Second Streets from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Hill Street between Ord Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Ord St between Hill and Alameda streets from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Temple Street between Los Angeles and Spring Streets from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Third Street between San Pedro and Los Angeles Streets from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Broadway between Temple and Second Streets from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Hope Street between Temple and First Streets from 4 a.m. tp 10:05 a.m.

Dewap Road between Temple and First Streets from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Beaudry Avenue between Sunset Boulevard from First Street from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Alvarado Street between Glendale Boulevard and Temple Street from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

Griffith Park Boulevard between Effie Street and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard between Sunset Boulevard and Hoover Street/Myra Avenue from 4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

Fountain Avenue between Myra and Virgil Avenues from 4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

Hollywood

Hillhurst Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Vermont Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Normandie Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Western Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Wilton Place between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Gower Street between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Vine Street between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Cahuenga Boulevard between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Boulevard from 4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Sunset Blvd from 4 a.m. to noon

La Brea Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and De Longpre Avenue from 4 a.m. to noon

West Hollywood

Fairfax Avenue between Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards from 4 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Hollywood and Santa Monica Boulevards from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

La Cienega Boulevard between Sunset and Santa Monica boulevards from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills

Alden Drive between Oakhurst and Doheny drives from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Third Street between Oakhurst Drive and Robertson Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West LA, Westwood and Brentwood

Barrington Avenue between Montana Avenue and Dorothy Street from 5 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Montana Avenue between Bringham Avenue and Bundy Drive from 5 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Bundy Drive between Dunoon Lane and Montana Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Beverly Glen Boulevard between Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards from 5 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Westwood Boulevard between Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards from 5 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

Massachusetts Avenue between Sepulveda Boulevard and Cotner Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Ohio Avenue between Sepulveda Boulevard and Cotner Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Running for a cause

While the traffic closures are a nightmare for many, the marathon is for a good cause. "We are on a mission to find cures for neurological diseases while empowering individuals and communities to build a healthier world," the marathon website reads.