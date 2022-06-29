LASD investigating 3 overnight gas station robberies

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are working to determine whether three overnight robberies at convenience stores are connected.

The first robbery reportedly occurred at an Arco gas station in the 2400 block of Reservoir Street near the 60 Freeway in Pomona just after midnight.

About an hour later, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said an ampm was robbed for the second time in two days on South Brea Canyon Road in Diamond Bar. Authorities said three male suspects entered the store and took two cash registers before leaving the scene.

It’s unknown if the same perpetrators were involved in the back-to-back robberies at the Diamond Bar location.

Just before 2 a.m., LASD detectives said three male suspects, who matched the same description, robbed a 7-Eleven in Whittier in the 1000 block of Whittier Boulevard.

Officials said cash registers were stolen from all three locations.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD.

