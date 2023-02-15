LASD deputy charged in South Gate crash that killed 12-year-old boy

Charges have been filed against a LA County sheriff’s deputy suspected in a crash that led to the death of 12-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez in 2021.

Deputy Ricardo Castro is charged with one count of murder, one count of manslaughter, and one count of reckless driving with an enhancement for grave bodily injury, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced during a press conference Wednesday.

The first three counts are for the death of Rodriguez, while the two enhancements are for the two surviving victims of the crash - Rodriguez's older sister and Castro's passenger.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy killed in crash involving off-duty LA County deputy

Investigators said surveillance footage shows the violent crash happened at the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and San Juan Avenue on. Nov. 3, 2021 just before 4 p.m.

Castro, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was driving at speeds estimated around 95 mph when he hit the vehicle carrying Rodriguez and his sister at the intersection, according to an investigation. The brother and sister were waiting to turn left onto San Juan from Firestone when they were hit by Castro.

Llrena Lopez, who works at the corner taco shop, told FOX 11 she saw the truck fly and land upside down. She then quickly called 911.

After the crash, people from the car wash next door rushed over to help to free the victims from both vehicles.

All the victims were rushed to the hospital, where Rodriguez later died.

According to Gascón , Castro's driving record shows he was involved in multiple collisions and received several traffic tickers for speeding. He was also involved as a passenger in a fatal traffic collision just three months prior to this crash.

If convicted, Castro faces 25 years to life in prison.