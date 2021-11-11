12-year-old boy killed in crash involving off-duty LA County deputy

A 12-year-old boy was killed and his sister was critically injured during a collision involving an off-duty LA County Sheriff’s deputy in South Gate.

Surveillance video shows the horrific crash which happened Nov. 3 just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and San Juan Avenue.

Llrena Lopez, who works at the corner taco shop, witnessed the entire crash. She told FOX 11 that a car was turning left onto San Juan from Firestone when the pickup truck, driven by the off-duty deputy, struck the vehicle.

She says the pickup truck was approaching the other vehicle at a high rate of speed. She saw the truck fly and land upside down; she quickly called 911.

After the crash, people from the car wash next door rushed over to help the victims in both cars get out.

All were rushed to the hospital, where 12-year-old Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez later died.

According to South Gate Police, speed was a contributing factor of the collision. The deputy involved in the crash has not been identified, but the sheriffs department issued this statement: "Our hearts go out to those injured in the crash as well as the family and loved ones of the deceased."

Lopez says after the deadly crash she couldn’t concentrate on anything else for about three or four days. She calls it a ‘dangerous intersection’ noting that last year four serious crashes also happened in the same area of Firestone and San Juan.

A GoFundMe account has been setup for those who would like to help the family.

