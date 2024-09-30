Las Vegas-to-California bullet train project gets $3 billion federal grant

A $3 billion grant has been approved to continue construction of the high-speed rail service between Nevada and California.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said it received the federal grant for Brightline West, the company spearheading the project that would connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The seven-car trains will carry upwards of 450 passengers depending on final configurations and will be able to make the trip from Vegas to LA in under two hours - about half the time it takes to travel that distance by car.

Amenities for travelers include free onboard WiFi, ADA accessibility from station to train, a wide selection of food and drinks, checked luggage, and hotel check-in services.

The Rancho Cucamonga station will connect to Metrolink’s regional rail network, which includes stations in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

The anticipated completion date is by summer 2028, just in time for the Olympics.



