Las Vegas-to-California high-speed rail project cost rises to $21 billion

The Brief The projected cost for the new high-speed rail line between Southern California and Las Vegas has increased by nearly 35%, from $16 billion to $21.5 billion. The company, Brightline West, is now seeking a $6 billion federal loan to help cover the ballooning costs, citing rising labor and material expenses. Brightline West is one of two high-speed rail projects under construction in California, the other being the California High Speed Rail Project.



Brightline West is seeking an additional $6 billion to complete its high-speed rail project that would connect Las Vegas to Southern California.

Increasing construction costs

What we know:

The project's total cost has risen by more than 30%, increasing from an initial projection of $16 billion to $21.5 billion, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The increase is due to rising construction costs that are making labor and material costs more expensive, Brightline CEO Mike Reininger told Bloomberg.

How does it compare to the California High Speed Rail Project?

Dig deeper:

Reinginer's comment is a response to the controversial California High Speed Rail Project, which has been heavily criticized by the Trump administration.

Last month, the Trump administration, through Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, terminated $4 billion in unspent federal funding for the project, with an additional funding cut of $175 million. This followed a $4 billion funding revocation last month.

In February, Duffy praised Brightline West's plan, describing it as "impressive" while he compared it to the CHSPR's "slow progress."

Supporters are exploring alternative revenue streams to secure funding for the project, which now is estimated to cost nearly $130 billion.

What does the Brightline West project offer?

Big picture view:

The seven-car trains will carry upwards of 450 passengers depending on final configurations and will be able to make the trip from Vegas to LA in under two hours — about half the time it takes to travel that distance by car.

Amenities for travelers include free onboard WiFi, ADA accessibility from station to train, a wide selection of food and drinks, checked luggage, and hotel check-in services.

The Rancho Cucamonga station will connect to Metrolink’s regional rail network, which includes stations in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

The anticipated completion date is by summer 2028, just in time for the Olympics,

Lack of high-speed trains in America

Why you should care:

The U.S. currently does not have any operational high-speed rail lines, unlike Japan, China, and Western Europe.

Loan pending

What's next:

Through the Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing program, the federal government is authorized to provide up to $35 billion direct loans and loan guarantees to finance development of railroad infrastructure.

It's unknown if the DOT will provide Brightline with the $6 billion loan.

Brightline West declined to comment.