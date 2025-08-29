Trump cuts California high-speed rail funding again - what's next?

The Brief The Trump administration has pulled billions in federal funding from the California high-speed rail project, prompting a lawsuit from the state. In response, the California High-Speed Rail Authority is exploring new ways to finance the project. A new report claims the project has enough funding to complete its first 171-mile segment, but it needs a long-term state commitment to attract private investors.



California's high-speed rail project, which has an estimated cost of nearly $130 billion, is facing new financial challenges after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it's canceling an additional $175 million in grants.

The state has filed a lawsuit in response, and the California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is exploring alternative funding streams.

What we know:

The Trump administration, through Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is terminating $4 billion in unspent federal funding for the CHSRA. An additional funding cut of $175 million was also announced. This follows a $4 billion funding revocation last month.

In response, California has filed a lawsuit against the federal government, with

SUGGESTED: Newsom announces next step for high-speed rail project

The CHSRA has a report stating that with current funding and a proposal to provide $1 billion annually from the state's "Cap-and-Invest" program until 2045, the project has sufficient funds to complete the 171-mile Merced-to-Bakersfield segment.

This segment currently has nearly 70 miles of guideway complete, with 55 fully completed structures and 29 more under construction.

Big picture view:

Despite the federal funding cuts and political controversy, a new poll suggests that more than half of California voters still support the high-speed rail project.

The poll, conducted by Politico, the UC Berkeley Citrin Center, and the Possibility Lab, found that more than 60% of Californians believe the state should continue to bankroll the rail line. Support is stronger among Democrats compared to independents and Republicans.

SUGGESTED: TSA just banned these items from checked bags: See the list

However, the poll also reveals widespread skepticism, as less than a quarter of respondents believe the project will ever be completed.

What's next:

The CHSRA is continuing to move the project forward.

Project supporters are exploring alternative revenue streams to secure funding. These potential options include building solar farms to power the train and sell excess energy, selling right-of-way for utility lines, developing real estate near stations, and allowing freight service during off-peak hours.

According to the CHSRA, a long-term funding commitment from the state is crucial to attracting private investors and industry partners. The report also cautioned that state action is needed to secure financing to extend the project to the Bay Area.

SUGGESTED: California's high-speed rail project has 'no viable path forward,' new report says

In an effort to accelerate construction, the board of directors has approved a process to solicit bids from companies for the sale of tracks and other necessary components.

The agency views this as a major milestone toward launching the nation's first high-speed track within the next year.