DHS says it has detained 10,000 people in LA since June

As the year winds down, 2025 in Los Angeles will be marked by massive ICE operations.

The Department of Homeland Security said this week it has made more than 10,000 arrests in Los Angeles since June, claiming those include murderers, kidnappers, sexual predators, and armed carjackers.

But critics question the data.

What they're saying:

"It might be true, we don't know that 10,000 people have been apprehended in Los Angeles. We also have to remind people that doesn't mean 10,000 people have been deported. Many of those people have been released," said Ron Gochez of Union Del Barrio.

Gochez represents Union del Barrio and has called out ICE tactics, including the so-called "Operation Trojan Horse" in Westlake back in August, in which agents jumped out of a Penske moving truck and detained people.

The Department of Homeland Security has not said how many of the 10,000 have criminal records or how many were deported.

The other side:

The agency is touting the number as a success given the pushback by local and state officials.

"We are doing targeted immigration enforcement operations against criminal illegal aliens. Individuals that are in that area may be detained until we identify who they are and then they are released," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Noem says the operations will continue, even as some question the legality of their tactics.

"We know they are racial profiling, we know they are kidnapping people off the streets including many U.S. citizens who have documented and testified that they have been picked up for no other reason than the color of their skin," said Gochez.

FOX11 reached out to DHS asking how many of the 10,000 people detained had criminal records. We are waiting for a response.