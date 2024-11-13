Los Angeles to San Francisco luxury overnight train project names designer for rail cars

The Brief The first luxury overnight train between LA and SF is moving forward. Dreamstar Lines announced Wednesday it had commissioned Designworks to create concept designs for its rail cars. The company plans to start service - if all goes according to plan - as early as summer 2025.



Luxury overnight train service between Los Angeles and San Francisco is one step closer to reality.

Dreamstar Lines, the Newport Beach-based company behind the project, announced Wednesday it has commissioned Designworks, a BMW Group Company, to create initial concept designs for its passenger rail car interiors and exteriors, "crafting a vision for a luxurious blend of comfort and elegance."

Some of the interior configurations for the passenger cars include suites with bedrooms and restrooms for first class; standard seating and bedrooms to include restrooms for standard cars; and lounge cars featuring a bar with open seating for passengers.

Dreamstar Lines exterior front view. / Dreamstar Lines

According to the company, the concepts are in response to the "drawbacks" of traditional travel options like airplanes, cars, and buses.

"These modes are fraught with challenges including crowded transportation hubs, stopovers, aging vehicles, inconvenience, stress and minimal amenities. Passengers not only avoid those issues with Dreamstar, but spend less waking time traveling as they will be able to restfully sleep for most of their journey," Dreamstar said in a statement.

Dreamstar Lines exterior side view. / Dreamstar Lines

In April, Dreamstar signed an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad allowing it to operate its trains on Union Pacific's tracks linking Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dreamstar must also sign agreements with Caltrain - the commuter rail line serving the San Francisco Peninsula and Santa Clara Valley (Silicon Valley) - and Metrolink, Southern California's commuter rail system serving Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties, as well as to Oceanside in San Diego County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rendering courtesy Dreamstar

The company plans to start service - if all goes according to plan - as early as summer 2025.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on two other separate train projects in California - Brightline West's Las Vegas to Los Angeles bullet train, as well as the state's high-speed rail project.