Proposed coast-to-coast train would link LA to NYC in 72 hours

The Brief AmeriStarRail has proposed a new, privately funded train service called "The Transcontinental Chief" to run coast-to-coast between Los Angeles and New York. The train would carry passengers, cars, and truckers with their tractor-trailers, offering a "rolling rest stop" for drivers. The service is proposed to launch in May 2026.



What we know:

The Transcontinental Chief is a proposed privately funded train service that would run between Los Angeles and New York.

The train is designed to transport passengers and truckers with their tractor trailers, providing truckers a "rolling rest stop" during their federally mandated 10-hour rest periods.

Passengers will also be offered transcontinental Auto Train service for cars, vans, motorcycles, RVs and charter motorcoaches serving Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and the Grand Canyon.

Unlike the California Highway Speed Rail or Brightline West, the Transcontinental Chief is not an electric high-speed train, officials clarified. The train will rarely exceed 79-90 mph on the cross-country route since the trains are powered by diesel and will mostly use existing freight railroad tracks.

What they're saying:

AmeriStarRail's chief operating officer, Scott Spencer, stated that the train "will be a great opportunity for Amtrak to team up with the private sector to confront the challenges of its money-losing long-distance trains."

What's next:

Subject to operating agreements with host railroads like BNSF, Norfolk Southern, and New Jersey Transit, The Transcontinental Chief could begin operations on National Train Day, Sunday, May 10, 2026.

This launch date would align with America's 250th birthday celebrations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to this transcontinental service, AmeriStarRail is also planning a transformation of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor service with a new fleet of high-speed trains.

This service, which would offer coach, business, and first-class seating on every train, is intended to provide more affordable and equitable access to high-speed rail.