LA's Broad Museum announces major expansion

LA's popular Broad Museum announced plans for a major expansion that would add more gallery space to its growing collection.

The new building, which they plan to break ground on next year, will add 55,000 square feet of space. It will also increase the Broad’s galleries by 70%, allowing room for more collections to be added.

According to a statement from the Broad, the expansion will include two top-floor, open-air courtyards where visitors can gather, relax, and enjoy art outdoors.

There will be a place for live music performances, concerts or multimedia installations. Families and schools can also enjoy weekend workshops and programs.

The expansion will also include a storage vault that would allow visitors to walk among racks filled with artworks from various collections.

The expansion will be designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R).

The Broad comtemporary art museum in Los Angeles, California is seen on November 15, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"In the brief period since 2015, our building has become an icon in Los Angeles’s cultural and civic landscape. With this expansion, we intend to amplify The Broad’s commitment to access for all to contemporary art, offering surprising, welcoming, and imaginative experiences that honor the diversity of our public and add to the ever-growing vitality of Grand Avenue, the area that Eli Broad believed in so strongly and that he helped transform into what it is today," Joanne Heyler, Founding Director of The Broad, said in a statement.

The Broad will break ground on the expansion in early 2025 during its tenth-anniversary year and will remain open during construction. The new building will open to the public before Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics.

General admission will continue to be free.

The museum's collection includes more than 2,000 artworks from the 1950s to today from artists such as, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jeff Koons, Barbara Kruger, Roy Lichtenstein, Takashi Murakami, Cindy Sherman, Kara Walker, Andy Warhol, and many others.