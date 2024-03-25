The Kid LAROI announces North American 'The First Time' tour, with stop in LA

article

The Kid Laroi will be embarking on a North American tour, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter announced Monday as he released all 31-concert dates on social media.

The North American tour will kick off on May 18 in Vancouver, B.C., and will conclude after about two months with a show in Omaha July 10, after stopping by in May for an LA-show.

"NORTH AMERICA I AM GOING ON TOUR!!!!!!" the musician wrote on Instagram. "I am so beyond excited to see you guys & give you this new show. it’s been way too long."

The tour, which is in celebration of his November album The First Time, will also feature performances from Glaive and Chase Shakur.

The Kid Laroi is set to perform in Los Angeles on May 28, 2024, at The Torch at the LA Coliseum. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time (March 29) on Live Nation’s website.

SUGGESTED: Click here for more entertainment news

Prior to bringing his tour to North America, Laroi will bring his tour to Europe, which he previously announced in January. The First Time debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 — in Stockholm, London, Berlin, Paris, Milan and more.

Click here for a full list of concert dates and locations.