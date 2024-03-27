Shohei Ohtani mural unveiled in Little Tokyo

article

One day before the Dodgers' home opener, dozens of fans flocked to Little Tokyo Wednesday for the official unveiling of a massive mural depicting the team's newest star, Shohei Ohtani.

Boyle Heights artist Robert Vargas created the mural on the side of the Miyako Hotel, 328 First St., depicting the Japanese sensation in his new Dodger uniform in a pair of images -- one swinging a bat and the other pitching, highlighting the talents of the offensive and defensive standout.

The 150-foot-tall mural is titled "LA Rising."

"L.A., rise up and come check out this mural, LA Rising, featuring new Dodger Shohei Ohtani, right here in the heart of Little Tokyo," Vargas said in a social media video Tuesday, urging people to attend the 11 a.m. unveiling. "... This is the day before opening day, so let's kick things off right."

Vargas was still putting finishing touches on the work early Wednesday, but a large blue tarp covering the side of the building was lowered by late morning to reveal the completed work. The artist noted that the mural was drawn freehand, with no stencils or gridwork that are often used to guide large-scale paintings.

Vargas began painting the work on March 8.

The artist has numerous murals around the L.A. area, as well as internationally, including France and England. In 2022, the city of Los Angeles dedicated the intersection of Pennsylvania and Boyle avenues in Boyle Heights as "Robert Vargas Square."