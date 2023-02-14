Murder suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff at Venice motel

article

A murder suspect was arrested Tuesday following a nearly four-hour standoff at a Venice motel.

Officers descended on the two-story Lincoln Inn motel on Lincoln Boulevard south of Venice Boulevards around 1:15 p.m., with the suspect believed to be barricaded inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No information was immediately provided about the suspect or the killing for which the person is suspected.

Officers set up positions around the motel, with a helicopter circling above. An LAPD SWAT team was ultimately dispatched to the scene.

Lincoln Boulevard was closed between Venice Boulevard and Garfield Avenue during the standoff, creating a traffic nightmare in the heavily traveled corridor at the onset of the afternoon rush hour. Several schools in the area were also locked down.

Around 5 p.m., officers were seen leading a handcuffed suspect out of the motel. There were no reports of any injuries stemming from the standoff.