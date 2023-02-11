Expand / Collapse search

Woman charged after crashing into 10+ cars in OC parking lot, leading deputies on brief chase

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated February 14, 2023 2:15PM
Mission Viejo
A woman who was caught on camera crashing into at least 10 cars in a Mission Viejo parking lot before leading police on a brief chase was allegedly under the influence, according to police.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 33-year-old woman accused of crashing into multiple cars then leading officials on a chase has been charged, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. 

Video shared to social media shows the suspect, identified as Aria Alexandra Martin, in a black SUV ramming into multiple cars in a parking lot on La Paz Rd. and Chrisanta Dr. in Mission Viejo Thursday afternoon. 

Several people tried to intervene; one person was almost hit as Martin drove towards him. 

Deputies say Martin, who appeared to be under the influence, rammed into at least 10 cars before driving off. 

She then led deputies on a brief chase on the southbound 5 Freeway heading towards San Juan Capistrano. 

She then stopped her vehicle in a construction zone on the side of the freeway and was taken into custody. 

Martin was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and 13 counts of vandalism, all felonies, as well as single misdemeanor counts each of driving under the influence of a drug and resisting
arrest.