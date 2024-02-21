LAPD fatally shoots man holding plastic fork

Newly released body camera footage provides insight into a deadly police shooting in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Police Department released footage Tuesday that shows 36-year-old Jason Lee Maccani holding a plastic fork when he was shot dead by police on Feb. 3 in the 800 block of E. 7th St.

Authorities said they were responding to a radio call regarding an "assault with a deadly weapon," by a man who was "under the influence and armed with a stick, threatening employees."

Once at the scene, police located Maccani and identified him as the suspect. They allegedly ordered Maccani to exit with his hands up.

Maccani can be seen complying with the officers' orders initially in the released footage.

However, Maccani suddenly turns and moves toward the group of officers. Footage shows Maccani holding a white object with his fist.

The LAPD said they deployed less lethal fire toward Maccani at first, but said it was ineffective.

Maccani grabbed a shotgun that one of the officers was holding, according to the police, at which point another officer shot the suspect.

"The object possessed by the suspect, believed to be a knife, was later determined to be a white plastic fork," police said.

Maccani was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.