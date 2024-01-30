First pic released of suspected dognapper who drove away with owner clinging onto car hood

New information has been released by authorities in connection with the theft of a French bulldog that left its owner clinging to the hood of their car as they drove away in downtown Los Angeles.

Ali Zacarias was at a downtown Whole Foods with her dog Onyx on Jan. 18, when someone grabbed the pup from under a lunch table and took off. Zacharias ran after the dognapper, eventually following them to their car, before they drove right into her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman holds onto hood of dognappers' car as it drives off in DTLA

A bystander filmed while the white Kia Forte carried Zacarias on its hood down Grand Avenue. Zacarias said she suffered scrapes and cuts from the ordeal, after the car swerved and she rolled off.

While Zacarias said there were four people in the car, the LAPD said they are looking for two suspects. The first suspect is described as a woman about 25-years-old, wearing a gray hoodie, purple sweatpants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a man about 25-years-old. The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door Kia Forte.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ One of two suspects sought in connection with the theft of Onyx the French bulldog. / LAPD

While she was hurt clinging onto the hood of that car weeks ago, Zacarias said she's grateful to the man who shot the video. Because of it, she says, people now want to help.

"I thought I was alone and completely defeated," she said. "And now I feel really supported."

Onyx has one green eye and one pale blue eye, with a mottled coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Area Robbery Detective Mazzacano, or Detective Stanziale, at (213) 996-1877. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.





