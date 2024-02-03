LAPD officers fatally shoot man allegedly armed with stick in DTLA

article

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot and killed a man near downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon they said was threatening local employees.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Towne Avenue, near Skid Row around 2:14 p.m., after reports that a man armed with a stick was threatening employees at a local manufacturing business.

When they got there, they found the man, described as being in his late 30s to 40s, and said he may have been under the influence. That's when officers used less lethal ammunition on the man, then shot him.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department brought the man to the hospital, where he later died.

LAPD reported that one officer also got a small cut on his hand during the altercation, but it wasn't immediately clear exactly how. He was treated and released at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.