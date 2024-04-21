LASD Deputy Alfredo Flores dies months after being injured during training exercise

article

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was seriously injured during a training exercise last October has died from his injuries, the department confirmed Sunday.

Alfredo "Freddy" Flores, a 22-year veteran with the LASD, died Saturday night, according to Joe A. Nunez, the attorney for the Flores family.

Flores and another deputy were critically injured when an equipment malfunction resulted in a fire and explosion at a mobile shooting range at the Pitches Detention Center, City News Service reports.

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Alfredo "Freddy" Flores who valiantly fought for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the line of duty. Freddy was an amazing and loving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community," his family said in a statement provided through their lawyer, Joe A. Nunez.

"While law enforcement officers and their families are acutely aware of the inherent risks associated with the position, nothing could have prepared us for his untimely departure due to injuries sustained stemming from the malfunction of equipment during a training drill. Freddy's loss is a devastating blow, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. We thank the community for their support during this incredibly difficult time."

According to the LASD, Flores worked in various departments including the Altadena Station, Court Services West Bureau, and the North County Correctional Facility.

"He was well-respected in the Department and in the community and his passing will leave a huge void in the hearts of many who knew him. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Flores family, friends, and colleagues during this tragic time," the LASD said in a statement.