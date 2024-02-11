More arrests made at graffiti-covered DTLA high-rise

Additional arrests have been made at the site of the graffiti-covered, vacant high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles that continues to draw backlash from the public and city officials.

"Multiple arrests" were made in the last 24 hours, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The number of arrests were not specified, but police said those arrested were leaving the heavily-vandalized Oceanwide Plaza, and multiple spray paint cans and an illegal firearm were recovered during those arrests.

Last week, four suspects - Sebastian Zoro-Gutierrez, 29; Andrew Rios, 30; Mauro Aguilar, 35; and Jessie Carreon, 44 - were arrested on suspicion of trespassing inside the tagged building. Two others, Victor Ramirez, 35, and Roberto Perez, 25, were arrested on the same charge the week beforehand.

Viral video showed a team of taggers vandalizing the Oceanwide Plaza on S. Figueroa Street across from Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Place, formerly known as LA Live.

It's not clear at this time how long it took the taggers to do this, but police said they were working with the property's management company to implement additional security measures and have the graffiti removed.

Construction on the billion-dollar development began in 2015, with the project aiming to transform DTLA from "an in-and-out destination to a place to dwell," according to the architecture firm CallisonRTKL's website.

The project was slated to have two 40-story towers. Work was stalled in 2019 after the developer reportedly faced financial woes. The property is now reportedly up for sale.

In recent weeks, City Councilman Kevin de León introduced a motion aimed at cleaning the graffiti on the building and pursuing legal action against the building's developer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Area Burglary Detective Lee at (213) 833-3750. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.