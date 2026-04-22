LAPD struggles to contain burglary spike despite increased patrols
LOS ANGELES - Despite a highly publicized surge in police presence and the formation of a dedicated task force, burglars struck multiple locations across the San Fernando Valley overnight, leaving residents on edge and authorities searching for several suspects.
What we know:
The overnight crime wave began in Studio City, where a home at Ridgemore and Sunshine Terrace was heavily ransacked.
The homeowners returned to find their back door forced open and the entire interior rummaged through, though the specific value of stolen property has not yet been determined.
A second residential burglary was confirmed on Biloxi near Magnolia in Toluca Lake, although investigators noted that this particular incident did not fit the standard pattern of recent break-ins in the area.
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Beyond residential targets, four suspects allegedly struck an AT&T building at Ventura and Kester to steal copper wire, leading to a short police chase that ended near Balboa and Burbank.
While the driver of the getaway pickup truck was arrested and found with evidence of the theft, three other suspects managed to run away, police said.
This spike occurs despite a strategic increase in Los Angeles Police Department patrols specifically concentrated along the Ventura corridor and south of the boulevard.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released a full inventory of items taken from the two homes, nor have they identified the three suspects who escaped after the AT&T building theft.
The LAPD burglary task force is currently working to determine if these residential break-ins and the commercial copper theft are the work of the same organized criminal crews or separate opportunistic groups.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.