Bass orders LAPD patrol surge in San Fernando Valley following burglary spree

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass directed the LAPD on Friday to launch a high-visibility patrol surge along Ventura Boulevard after a series of brazen home burglaries in the San Fernando Valley. The response includes specialized units, mobile license plate readers, and increased air support to deter criminals, specifically targeting neighborhoods like Sherman Oaks and Valley Glen. While citywide burglary rates are reportedly down in 2026, local residents remain on edge after several homes were hit multiple times or targeted in broad daylight.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has ordered a strategic surge of Los Angeles Police Department resources to the San Fernando Valley following a series of recent home burglaries that have left residents on edge.

The directive specifically targets the Ventura Boulevard corridor with increased officer visibility and advanced surveillance technology.

What we know:

Under the Mayor’s direction, the LAPD’s Operations-Valley Bureau is deploying a mix of patrol officers, detectives, and specialized units to high-risk areas.

The department is utilizing mobile license plate readers (LPRs) and has authorized increased air support for high-visibility deterrence.

Specific recent incidents have heightened local concerns.

A home on Davana Terrace in Sherman Oaks was burglarized on both Friday and Saturday night; suspects gained entry by breaking a window.

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In the Hollywood Hills, burglars stole approximately $100,000 in jewelry from a home on Macapa Drive, where a resident was injured while attempting to confront the intruders.

A third home on Sylmar Avenue was targeted early Saturday morning, though it remains unclear if items were stolen.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed if the recent string of burglaries is the work of a single organized crew or separate opportunistic groups.

While the LAPD is investigating a potential link, no arrests have been announced in connection with the Sherman Oaks or Hollywood Hills incidents.

The full extent of property loss across all targeted homes is unknown.

What they're saying:

"The safety of every Angeleno is my number-one priority. The city has zero tolerance for these recent burglaries," Mayor Bass said in an official statement. "Residents deserve to feel safe in their communities, especially in their homes, and we will continue to deploy the resources necessary to keep people safe."

While local anxiety is high, LAPD data suggests a broader downward trend in crime for 2026.

Within the North Hollywood Division, burglary investigations are reportedly down 45% compared to the same period in 2025, a statistic that Mayor Bass’s office says does not diminish the need for an aggressive response to the current spree.

What's next:

Residents can expect an increase in community meetings led by Senior Lead Officers to discuss home security and neighborhood watch initiatives.