Four MS-13 gang members convicted in grisly Angeles National Forest machete murders

The Brief A federal jury convicted four MS-13 gang members for their roles in three exceptionally brutal 2017 murders carried out in the Angeles National Forest. The execution-style killings included an incident where a victim's heart was carved out of his chest before his dismembered body was thrown into a canyon. All four defendants face mandatory life sentences in federal prison, marking more than 30 total convictions secured in this sweeping racketeering case.



A federal jury has found four members of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) guilty of carrying out three gruesome murders in the Angeles National Forest in 2017, including the killing of a victim whose heart was carved from his chest.

The verdicts mark the latest convictions in a massive, multi-agency crackdown on the transnational gang’s violent operations across Los Angeles County.

What we know:

Following a 17-day trial, a federal jury on June 4 found Angel Amadeo Guzman, 31, Fernando Garcia Parada, 28, Edgard Velasquez, 43, and Jose Jonathan Castillo, 34, guilty of racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering.

Evidence presented at trial detailed the inner workings of MS-13 Los Angeles, which operates through local subsets or "cliques," such as the Fulton clique in the San Fernando Valley and the Francis clique near MacArthur Park.

The gang enforces strict rules requiring members to use murder and extreme violence to rise within its ranks.

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The convictions stem from three distinct murders committed between March and June 2017:

The March 2017 Murder: A victim accused of painting rival gang graffiti was authorized for execution by Velasquez.

Guzman, Garcia, and co-conspirators abducted and strangled the victim, drove him to the Angeles National Forest, and attacked him with machetes.

They then dismembered the body, carved out his heart, and threw his remains into a canyon.

The April 2017 Murder: Guzman and co-conspirators targeted a victim who fled El Salvador while being investigated by the gang for cooperating with law enforcement.

Conspirators used a teenage girl's Facebook account to catfish and lure the victim to the forest, where he was killed.

The June 2017 Murder: Castillo, Garcia, and co-conspirators targeted an MS-13 associate accused of overstating his position in the gang. He was taken to the forest, where he was stabbed and hacked to death.

Big picture view:

The multi-year investigation was spearheaded by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Task Force on Violent Gangs, which includes the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, alongside the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors have now secured more than 30 convictions in this long-running racketeering prosecution.

What they're saying:

"These defendants carried out acts of unimaginable brutality in service of a criminal organization that relies on fear, intimidation and murder to maintain its power," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "Yesterday’s verdicts hold them accountable for taking three lives in a campaign of violence that terrorized communities across Los Angeles County. I commend Deputy District Attorney Eric Siddall for his outstanding work alongside Assistant United States Attorneys Jason C. Pang, William Larsen and Suria M. Bahadue in securing justice for the victims and their families. I recognize and thank former District Attorney Jackie Lacey for her leadership when the Office first filed this case. I also thank the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for their relentless efforts to dismantle MS-13’s violent criminal enterprise. Those who commit murder on behalf of gangs will be found, prosecuted and held accountable."

What's next:

United States District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld, Jr. has scheduled the sentencing hearings for all four defendants on October 20.

Because of the nature of the charges, all four men face one or more mandatory sentences of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

They will remain in federal custody until their dates in court.

Additionally, five other MS-13 members who were convicted in November 2025 for committing six murders to advance their standing in the gang are scheduled to face their own sentencing hearings in the coming months.