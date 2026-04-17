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LAPD investigating 6th burglary this week in San Fernando Valley

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Published  April 17, 2026 11:32am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
6th burglary reported this week in San Fernando Valley

6th burglary reported this week in San Fernando Valley

The suspects had fled the scene before police arrived. It's unclear if anything was taken.

The Brief

    • Los Angeles police are investigating a Granada Hills home burglary on Wood Ranch Road, marking the sixth break-in in the area this week.
    • The incident is part of a professional string of high-value thefts across the San Fernando Valley involving forced entry and stolen valuables.
    • Investigators have not yet confirmed if the recent crimes are connected or the work of a single organized burglary ring.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a break-in at a Los Angeles home, marking the sixth burglary to hit the San Fernando Valley this week alone, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the incident is part of a broader string of professional thefts targeting high-value homes across the region, characterized by rapid-fire entries and the theft of thousands in valuables.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Wood Ranch Road in Granada Hills around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

Officers say the suspects were gone by the time they arrived. 

This latest incident follows a series of similar crimes, including a break-in on Wednesday night in the 6800 block of Vanscoy Avenue in Valley Glen. 

In that case, suspects shattered a rear glass door to gain access before fleeing prior to the arrival of officers at 9:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multi-million dollar homes targeted in string of Valley burglaries, some hit within 15 minutes

The investigation also encompasses a violent encounter on April 11 in the Hollywood Hills, where homeowners on Macapa Drive returned to find suspects inside their home.

A fight ensued, and the suspects escaped with about $88,000 worth of watches and cash. Additionally, a home on Davana Terrace in Sherman Oaks was targeted twice on back-to-back nights.

What we don't know:

Police say they don't know whether all of these burglaries are connected. 

Investigators have not officially confirmed whether these incidents are the work of a single organized ring or separate opportunistic groups. 

Authorities have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions for the majority of the break-ins, and it remains unclear exactly what was taken from the property on Vanscoy Avenue.

Timeline:

  • April 11, 9:30 p.m.: Burglary and physical altercation on Macapa Drive, Hollywood Hills.
  • April 11 & 12: Back-to-back burglaries at a residence on Davana Terrace, Sherman Oaks.
  • April 14, 9:00 p.m.: Break-in on Hesby Street in Valley Village involving up to three suspects.
  • April 14, 9:15 p.m.: High-value property hit on Hatteras Street in Valley Glen.
  • April 15, 8:30 p.m.: Burglary reported at a home on Wood Ranch Road in Granada Hills.
  • April 15, 9:30 p.m.: Forced entry reported at a home on Vanscoy Avenue in Valley Glen.

What you can do:

While the investigation continues, residents in high-value areas are encouraged to secure all entry points.

In several of these cases, suspects forced entry by "smashing a rear glass door or window." 

Standard security measures like reinforced glass or motion-activated lighting in rear yards may serve as a deterrent.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyGranada HillsLos Angeles