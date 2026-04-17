LAPD investigating 6th burglary this week in San Fernando Valley

The Brief Los Angeles police are investigating a Granada Hills home burglary on Wood Ranch Road, marking the sixth break-in in the area this week. The incident is part of a professional string of high-value thefts across the San Fernando Valley involving forced entry and stolen valuables. Investigators have not yet confirmed if the recent crimes are connected or the work of a single organized burglary ring.



Authorities are investigating a break-in at a Los Angeles home, marking the sixth burglary to hit the San Fernando Valley this week alone, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the incident is part of a broader string of professional thefts targeting high-value homes across the region, characterized by rapid-fire entries and the theft of thousands in valuables.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Wood Ranch Road in Granada Hills around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say the suspects were gone by the time they arrived.

This latest incident follows a series of similar crimes, including a break-in on Wednesday night in the 6800 block of Vanscoy Avenue in Valley Glen.

In that case, suspects shattered a rear glass door to gain access before fleeing prior to the arrival of officers at 9:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multi-million dollar homes targeted in string of Valley burglaries, some hit within 15 minutes

The investigation also encompasses a violent encounter on April 11 in the Hollywood Hills, where homeowners on Macapa Drive returned to find suspects inside their home.

A fight ensued, and the suspects escaped with about $88,000 worth of watches and cash. Additionally, a home on Davana Terrace in Sherman Oaks was targeted twice on back-to-back nights.

What we don't know:

Police say they don't know whether all of these burglaries are connected.

Investigators have not officially confirmed whether these incidents are the work of a single organized ring or separate opportunistic groups.

Authorities have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions for the majority of the break-ins, and it remains unclear exactly what was taken from the property on Vanscoy Avenue.

Timeline:

April 11, 9:30 p.m.: Burglary and physical altercation on Macapa Drive, Hollywood Hills.

April 11 & 12: Back-to-back burglaries at a residence on Davana Terrace, Sherman Oaks.

April 14, 9:00 p.m.: Break-in on Hesby Street in Valley Village involving up to three suspects.

April 14, 9:15 p.m.: High-value property hit on Hatteras Street in Valley Glen.

April 15, 8:30 p.m.: Burglary reported at a home on Wood Ranch Road in Granada Hills.

April 15, 9:30 p.m.: Forced entry reported at a home on Vanscoy Avenue in Valley Glen.

What you can do:

While the investigation continues, residents in high-value areas are encouraged to secure all entry points.

In several of these cases, suspects forced entry by "smashing a rear glass door or window."

Standard security measures like reinforced glass or motion-activated lighting in rear yards may serve as a deterrent.