San Fernando Valley burglary spike: String of break-ins prompt increased patrols

The Brief A new attempted burglary occurred in Sherman Oaks early Tuesday morning, marking the latest in a persistent string of high-end Valley home invasions. The suspects fled the Noble Avenue residence around 1:30 a.m. after breaking glass and realizing the homeowners were inside. Despite surged LAPD patrols and a "zero tolerance" policy announced by city leaders, crews continue to strike clusters across the San Fernando Valley and Westwood.



Police are investigating a fresh wave of residential burglaries across the San Fernando Valley after a Sherman Oaks family was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident comes amid a public vow from city officials to increase resources and strategic patrols to apprehend the crews responsible for the surge.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, burglars attempted to get inside a home on Noble Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspects broke glass at the back of the home, only to realize that the residents were inside.

The intruders left the scene before police arrived.

This latest break-in is part of a spike in similar crimes starting around April 10, echoing "hot" burglary clusters seen in the Encino and Sherman Oaks areas throughout 2024 and 2025.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the Sherman Oaks attempt is linked to another burglary reported in Valley Village or a separate overnight attempt in Westwood.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspects or confirmed if a single professional crew is responsible for the repeated "night after night" hits in these specific neighborhoods.

Timeline

What they're saying:

Regarding the surge in crime, city leadership emphasized a crackdown on the perpetrators.

"There is, well, we all have zero, zero tolerance for what has happened and what has been happening in the valley in terms of the burglaries," officials stated. "And today we are once again surging resources and acting strategically to stop these latest burglaries and apprehend the perpetrators."

What's next:

The LAPD is expected to maintain its increased presence in the San Fernando Valley as detectives analyze forensic evidence from the Noble Avenue scene.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant as city leaders face mounting pressure to prove that the increased patrols are an effective deterrent against the crimes.