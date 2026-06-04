Grossman civil trial moves to punitive phase following record-setting $176M verdict

The Brief A jury found socialite Rebecca Grossman and former Dodger Scott Erickson negligent on Wednesday in the 2020 deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander, awarding their family $176 million in damages. Jurors also determined that Grossman and Erickson acted with malice, a finding that moves the civil trial into a punitive damages phase that could result in further financial penalties. The verdict follows a high-stakes civil trial stemming from the tragic Westlake Village collision where the 11- and 8-year-old brothers were fatally struck in a pedestrian crosswalk.



A Los Angeles County civil trial stemming from the 2020 Westlake Village crash deaths of young brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander enters a critical new phase Thursday, as a jury considers further financial penalties just one day after delivering a staggering $176 million negligence verdict against socialite Rebecca Grossman, her husband, and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the jury did more than just award $176 million in compensatory damages; they unanimously found that Rebecca Grossman and Scott Erickson acted with malice, oppression, and—in Erickson's case—fraud during the 2020 Westlake Village street-racing incident.

Under California law, this specific finding triggers a secondary phase of the trial specifically designed to assess punitive damages.

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Unlike compensatory damages, which are meant to repay a family for their loss and emotional distress, punitive damages are intended strictly to punish defendants for egregious behavior and set a public example to deter similar conduct.

This phase will require the jury to look at the financial net worth of the defendants to calculate an appropriate monetary sting.

What we don't know:

The exact dollar amount the Iskander family will seek in punitive damages has not yet been disclosed to the public. ]

It's unknown if Dr. Peter Grossman—who is liable for the initial $176 million as the vehicle owner—will face separate punitive calculations alongside his wife and Erickson.

What they're saying:

During the initial closing arguments, plaintiffs' attorney Brian Panish laid the groundwork for severe punishment, emphasizing to the jury that the defendants' choices on the road showed an utter contempt for human life.

Following the verdict, Panish made it clear that the family's legal team intends to pursue the upcoming penalty phase aggressively.

"We have more work to do, and we'll do our talking tomorrow," Panish stated, referencing the punitive phase.

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The defense teams, which previously tried to minimize their clients' roles by attacking the safety of the Westlake Village crosswalk and denying the existence of a street race, must now pivot to protecting their clients' financial assets.

Erickson's attorney, Jeff Braun, has already conceded that his client made "stupid, stupid decisions" and lied to investigators, a tactical admission that may be used to try and blunt the jury's incoming punitive anger.