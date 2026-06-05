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LIVE: Police chase underway in Los Angeles County

By
FOX 11
Police Chases
Published June 5, 2026 12:36 PM PDT
Published June 5, 2026 12:36 PM PDT

The Brief

    • The CHP is in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect.
    • The two-county pursuit started in Fontana.
    • Images from SkyFOX showed the suspect leading authorities on the 10, 101 and 710 freeways, as well as surface streets.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect is underway in Los Angeles County. Stu Mundel reports from SkyFOX. 

The pursuit was initiated in Fontana as authorities continued to follow the suspect on the 10 Freeway from San Bernardino County to Los Angeles County. 

Stolen vehicle pursuit on 10 Freeway
Stolen vehicle pursuit on 10 Freeway

Stolen vehicle pursuit on 10 Freeway

A suspect in a stolen vehicle led officers on a two-county police chase on Friday, June 5.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the suspect traveling at high speeds and at times, with both hands off the steering wheel. 

The pursuit then continued, moving westbound from the 10 to 101 freeways where the suspect got off the freeway and onto main streets in Chinatown and southbound to downtown LA and to East Los Angeles. 

Police chase continues in East LA
Police chase continues in East LA

Police chase continues in East LA

The pursuit of a stolen vehicle began in Fontana and moved into Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. 

By 1:15 p.m., officials shifted into tracking mode. SkyFOX showed the moment when the California Highway Patrol attempted a PIT maneuver. However, the suspect did not comply and kept going. 

Pursuit continues despite PIT maneuver
Pursuit continues despite PIT maneuver

Pursuit continues despite PIT maneuver

A PIT maneuver did not stop a two-county pursuit on Friday. 

The pursuit continued on the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway as of 2 p.m. before the suspect once again got off the freeway.

It all came to an end in dramatic fashion in Lynwood just before 2:30 p.m. 

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released. It's unclear which charges he faces. 

The Source: This story was written with information from local law enforcement officials and Stu Mundel's live reporting from SkyFOX. 

Police ChasesLos Angeles County