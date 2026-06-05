LIVE: Police chase underway in Los Angeles County

The Brief The CHP is in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect. The two-county pursuit started in Fontana. Images from SkyFOX showed the suspect leading authorities on the 10, 101 and 710 freeways, as well as surface streets.



The pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect is underway in Los Angeles County. Stu Mundel reports from SkyFOX.

The pursuit was initiated in Fontana as authorities continued to follow the suspect on the 10 Freeway from San Bernardino County to Los Angeles County.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the suspect traveling at high speeds and at times, with both hands off the steering wheel.

The pursuit then continued, moving westbound from the 10 to 101 freeways where the suspect got off the freeway and onto main streets in Chinatown and southbound to downtown LA and to East Los Angeles.

By 1:15 p.m., officials shifted into tracking mode. SkyFOX showed the moment when the California Highway Patrol attempted a PIT maneuver. However, the suspect did not comply and kept going.

The pursuit continued on the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway as of 2 p.m. before the suspect once again got off the freeway.

It all came to an end in dramatic fashion in Lynwood just before 2:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released. It's unclear which charges he faces.