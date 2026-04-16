Multi-million dollar homes targeted in string of Valley burglaries, some hit within 15 minutes

The Brief The LAPD is investigating a wave of forced-entry burglaries targeting multi-million dollar homes in the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood Hills. The high-frequency thefts occurred between April 11 and April 15, with some properties hit just 15 minutes apart. Suspects remain at large after stealing at least $88,000 in luxury goods and cash; police have not yet confirmed if the cases are linked.



A string of professional burglaries targeting high-value residences across the San Fernando Valley has put the Los Angeles Police Department on high alert.

The investigation follows a series of rapid-fire break-ins where suspects utilized forced entry to steal thousands in valuables before fleeing the scene.

What we know:

Los Angeles police are currently investigating the latest incident, a home burglary that occurred late Wednesday night in the 6800 block of Vanscoy Avenue in Valley Glen.

Officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find the suspects had already fled after shattering a rear glass door to gain access.

This follows a violent encounter on April 11 in the Hollywood Hills, where homeowners on Macapa Drive returned to find suspects inside.

A physical altercation ensued, and the suspects escaped with approximately $88,000 worth of watches and cash.

In a separate instance in Sherman Oaks, a home on Davana Terrace was targeted twice on back-to-back nights.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions for the majority of the break-ins, including the most recent hit in Valley Glen.

Investigators have not officially confirmed whether these burglaries are the work of a single organized ring or separate opportunistic groups.

It is also unclear exactly what was taken from the Vanscoy Avenue property.

Timeline:

April 11, 9:30 p.m.: Burglary and physical altercation on Macapa Drive, Hollywood Hills.

April 11 & 12: Back-to-back burglaries at a residence on Davana Terrace, Sherman Oaks.

April 14, 9:00 p.m.: Break-in on Hesby Street in Valley Village involving up to three suspects.

April 14, 9:15 p.m.: High-value property hit on Hatteras Street in Valley Glen.

April 15, 9:30 p.m.: Forced entry reported at a home on Vanscoy Avenue in Valley Glen.

What you can do:

While the investigation continues, residents in high-value areas are encouraged to secure all entry points.

In several of these cases, suspects forced entry by "smashing a rear glass door or window."

Standard security measures like reinforced glass or motion-activated lighting in rear yards may serve as a deterrent.