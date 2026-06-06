Official FIFA World Cup 2026 pop-up merch stores open across Southern California -- here's where
LOS ANGELES - The FIFA World Cup is officially arriving in Southern California next week, and local organizers are launching six regional retail pop-up stores to give fans direct access to tournament merchandise and memorabilia.
What we know:
The pop-up shops will sell official FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise, including team jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, scarves, accessories, and mascot products.
According to Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, these stores are designed to "complement other World Cup-related attractions planned throughout the region, including the Official FIFA Fan Festival and 10 Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones."
Two locations are already open for business:
- Santa Monica: Third Street Promenade
- Manhattan Beach: Manhattan Village
The remaining four locations have staggered opening dates over the next week:
- June 8: The Bloc (Downtown Los Angeles)
- June 9: Ovation Hollywood (Hollywood)
- June 12: Grand Central Market (Downtown Los Angeles)
- June 12: Del Amo Fashion Center (Torrance)
All six regional stores are scheduled to remain open through July 31.
What they're saying:
In an official statement detailing the retail rollout, Schloessman emphasized the scale of the upcoming tournament's presence in Southern California.
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"FIFA World Cup is transforming Los Angeles into a regionwide celebration of the world's game, and these retail locations are another opportunity for fans to be part of the celebration."
What's next:
The USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match at SoFi Stadium takes place on June 12.
The Source: This report is based directly on an official press announcement and statements released on Friday by the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.