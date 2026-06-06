Official FIFA World Cup 2026 pop-up merch stores open across Southern California -- here's where

The Brief The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee announced six official retail pop-up stores are opening across LA ahead of next week's matches. Two locations in Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach are already open, with four more launching between June 8 and June 12. All shops will stock official merchandise like jerseys, hats, and mascot items, remaining open to the public through July 31.



The FIFA World Cup is officially arriving in Southern California next week, and local organizers are launching six regional retail pop-up stores to give fans direct access to tournament merchandise and memorabilia.

What we know:

The pop-up shops will sell official FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise, including team jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, scarves, accessories, and mascot products.

According to Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, these stores are designed to "complement other World Cup-related attractions planned throughout the region, including the Official FIFA Fan Festival and 10 Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones."

Two locations are already open for business:

Santa Monica: Third Street Promenade

Manhattan Beach: Manhattan Village

The remaining four locations have staggered opening dates over the next week:

June 8: The Bloc (Downtown Los Angeles)

June 9: Ovation Hollywood (Hollywood)

June 12: Grand Central Market (Downtown Los Angeles)

June 12: Del Amo Fashion Center (Torrance)

All six regional stores are scheduled to remain open through July 31.

What they're saying:

In an official statement detailing the retail rollout, Schloessman emphasized the scale of the upcoming tournament's presence in Southern California.

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"FIFA World Cup is transforming Los Angeles into a regionwide celebration of the world's game, and these retail locations are another opportunity for fans to be part of the celebration."

What's next:

The USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match at SoFi Stadium takes place on June 12.