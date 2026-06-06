Expand / Collapse search

LA mayor's race: Nithya Raman surges, closes gap on Spencer Pratt for runoff spot

By
FOX 11
2026 Elections
Published June 6, 2026 10:33 AM PDT
Published June 6, 2026 10:33 AM PDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Xavier Becerra advances in CA governor's race
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Xavier Becerra advances in CA governor's race

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Xavier Becerra advances in CA governor's race

The Associated Press reported Xavier Becerra has advanced in the California governor's race. 

The Brief

    • Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has narrowed the gap for second place in the mayoral primary, trailing former reality TV star Spencer Pratt by 20,672 votes as of Friday.
    • Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has officially secured her spot in the November runoff election, currently leading the field with nearly 35% of the total vote.
    • It's unknown exactly how many outstanding vote-by-mail and provisional ballots are left to be processed, leaving the final second-place matchup hanging in the balance.

LOS ANGELES - The latest updated vote tally released Friday shows Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman continuing a three-day streak of cutting into candidate Spencer Pratt's lead. 

The two are locked in a tight battle to determine who will challenge incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the upcoming November runoff election.

What we know:

The latest data from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk shows Spencer Pratt in second place with 174,260 votes (28.24%), while Nithya Raman follows closely behind with 153,588 votes (24.89%). 

RELATED: Live California election results 2026: Tracking the governor and LA mayoral primaries

Raman has narrowed Pratt's lead to 20,672 votes—a significant drop from Pratt's 33,076-vote lead on Thursday and his 40,302-vote lead on Wednesday.

Raman is currently about 3.4 percentage points behind Pratt. 

Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has comfortably secured her spot in the November runoff, leading the pack with 215,868 votes, capturing nearly 35% of the total vote share.

The momentum in the latest batch of counted ballots heavily favored Raman. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nithya Raman thanks supporters
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nithya Raman thanks supporters

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nithya Raman thanks supporters

Nithya Raman gave a heartfelt speech and thanked her supporters on Election Night.

Since Thursday's returns, Raman netted an additional 23,115 votes (38%), Bass received 20,419 votes (34%), and Pratt pulled in 10,711 votes (18%).

What we don't know:

The exact number of remaining vote-by-mail, provisional, and outstanding ballots left to be processed by county election officials is unknown.

Because these ballots are still being verified and tallied, the final composition of the November runoff election remains unconfirmed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bass, Pratt unofficially lead LA mayor race
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bass, Pratt unofficially lead LA mayor race

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bass, Pratt unofficially lead LA mayor race

Incumbent Karen Bass and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt are unofficially leading the California primary in the race for Los Angeles mayor. Former U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra and conservative commentator Steve Hilton are both unofficially in the top-2 so far as ballots are being counted in the race for California governor. 

What they're saying:

Both campaigns are staying quiet as the numbers shift. 

RELATED COVERAGE:

A representative for neither Raman's nor Pratt's campaign immediately responded to a request for comment regarding Friday's returns.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: DOJ investigating California voting
SUGGESTED VIDEO: DOJ investigating California voting

SUGGESTED VIDEO: DOJ investigating California voting

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced multiple federal election fraud investigations are underway in California in coordination with the FBI.

What's next:

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will continue to process the remaining outstanding ballots over the coming days. 

The Source: This report is compiled directly from the official Friday vote tallies released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office, which is responsible for processing and verifying all vote-by-mail and provisional ballots. The campaign status updates reflect direct outreach to representatives for both Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt, who have declined to comment on the shifting returns at this stage of the count.

2026 ElectionsElectionLos AngelesCalifornia PoliticsInstastories