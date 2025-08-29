LA28 proposes moving Olympic diving venue from Los Angeles to Pasadena

The Brief A Los Angeles City Council committee has backed a proposal to move 2028 Olympic diving events from a historic Exposition Park venue to Pasadena's Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. The move is being proposed to address athlete safety, meet international standards, and save nearly $18 million in costs. The proposal, which still needs full City Council approval, includes a plan for the city to improve the original venue for community use.



Diving events during the 2028 Olympics would be shifted from a historic Exposition Park facility to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena under a proposal that has been backed by a Los Angeles City Council committee.

What we know:

A Los Angeles City Council committee has unanimously advanced a proposal to move the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games diving events from the John C. Argue Swimming Stadium at Exposition Park to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena.

According to LA28 officials, the move is necessary because the Exposition Park facility does not meet international and domestic standards for competition.

The organizing committee also found issues with the diving towers and determined that a complete reconstruction would be necessary to meet Olympic standards.

The proposal would result in nearly $18 million in savings, which is part of a broader effort by the City Council to update the venue plan to save more than $150 million.

In exchange for the venue change, LA28 has offered to make certain improvements to the Exposition Park pool, estimated to cost less than $2 million to $3 million.

What they're saying:

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a statement, "This presents a significant opportunity to deliver successful marquee events, with greater budget certainty, while also ensuring an exceptional competition venue for our diving athletes, with their safety remaining our top priority."

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, raised concerns about the city being left with the cost of construction.

"I would love to see the pool brought up to that standard, but maybe on the back end, if you have money left over, then we can improve the pool so that it can be an asset for Angelenos," Yaroslavsky said.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez emphasized the need to ensure that communities are not left behind and that working-class neighborhoods receive investments in preparation for the games.

What's next:

The proposal, which was advanced by the Ad Hoc Committee, will now head to the full City Council for consideration.

If approved, the move would shift the diving competition to Pasadena and provide improvements for the community pool at Exposition Park.

The reconstruction of the Exposition Park pool can not happen at the same time as the LA Memorial Coliseum track construction due to limited space and the historical nature of the facilities.