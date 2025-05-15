Air taxis coming to LA for 2028 Olympic Games

The Brief Archer Aviation and LA28 have partnered together to introduce a four-passenger air taxi that would be used during the 2028 Olympic Games in LA. Midnight eVTOL is an electric aircraft that produces less noise and emissions than a helicopter, the company said. Fans, athletes, and VIPs could take air taxis to and from key venues.



It's official, air taxi services are coming to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games.

What we know:

The LA28 organizing committee has partnered with Archer Aviation as the official air taxi provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA.

Fans, athletes, and VIPs could take air taxis to and from key venues.

Archer Aviation and LA28 introduced the company's Midnight eVTOL, an electric four-passenger aircraft, to Los Angeles. Archer manufactures its aircrafts in facilities located in San Jose and Covington, Georgia.

Midnight is Archer's piloted electric air taxi designed to carry up to four passengers while producing less noise and emissions than a traditional helicopter. The eVTOL aircraft has 12 total engines and several propellers, classifying it under the Federal Aviation Administration's commercial airliners.

What they're saying:

"At LA28, we're building a platform for constant innovation and creativity, which is why we've partnered with forward-thinking companies like Archer," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a statement. "Our vision is to fundamentally reimagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage."

The company is working to build out its network throughout LA, with so-called vertiports at key venues central to the LA28 Games such as SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In addition, Archer Aviation intends to create access to visitor hubs such as LAX, Hollywood, Orange County and Santa Monica.

"We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America. There's no better time to do that during the LA28 Games," Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer Aviation, said in a statement.

"I can't wait to see Midnight flying passengers over Los Angeles, emblazoned with the Team USA logo and the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos," Goldstein added.