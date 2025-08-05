Trump to sign executive order creating task force for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
LOS ANGELES - President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order on Tuesday to create a federal task force for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
What they're saying:
According to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, "during his first term, President Trump was instrumental in securing America's bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles."
She added that "the president considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle in his second term."
LA28 President and Chairman Casey Wasserman also released a statement, saying, "on behalf of LA28, I want to express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his administration for their leadership and unwavering support."
He added that "the creation of this task force marks an important step forward in our planning efforts."
What we don't know:
There has been no immediate reaction to the news from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass or Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Both have had a history of clashing with President Trump on various issues, including federal immigration raids and the response to January wildfires.
What's next:
Trump was expected to sign the executive order on Tuesday afternoon.
The task force is intended to oversee the planning and execution of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Source: The information in this article is based on an official statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and a statement from LA28 President and Chairman Casey Wasserman. Details about the executive order and the task force are derived directly from these official communications.