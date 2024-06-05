LA winner of $2.9M Mega Millions ticket has until this weekend to claim prize

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2,941,708, purchased in Los Angeles, is set to expire this weekend. The ticket for the December 12 drawing last year was bought at the SK gas station located at 11280 National Boulevard.

The winning ticket matched the numbers 8, 23, 44, 45, and 53, missing only the Mega Number 3.

The ticket holder has until 5 p.m. Friday to present the winning ticket at one of California Lottery’s nine offices across the state. Alternatively, they can complete the necessary paperwork and ensure it is postmarked by Saturday, June 8.

Given the looming deadline, the California Lottery is urging all players to check their Mega Millions tickets immediately. Those who believe they have the winning ticket must complete a California Lottery claim form. The forms are available online, at all Lottery Offices, and at over 23,000 California Lottery retail partners statewide.

Players can submit their signed claim form, along with the winning ticket, in person or mail the documents to:

California Lottery Claims Department

730 North 10th Street

Sacramento, CA 95811

The California Lottery encourages players to double-check any tickets they may have to avoid missing out on this substantial prize.