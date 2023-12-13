$2.9 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Check your lottery tickets!

Someone very lucky is holding on to a $2.9 million Mega Millions ticket after matching five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

That ticket was purchased at a Los Angeles 76 gas station at the corner of National and Sawtelle boulevards, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers drawn were 8, 23, 44, 45, 53, and Mega number 3.

If you weren't that lucky person, you've still got a shot at the big prize. The jackpot currently stands at $28 million, with the next drawing slated for Friday.

Los Angeles has been quite lucky with the California Lottery lately.

On Friday, two Mega Millions tickets sold at the same Encino gas station split quite the prize. The two tickets held the winning numbers of 21-26-53-66-70 with a jackpot number of lucky 13. The unique win earned the ticket holders a grand prize of $395 million to share.