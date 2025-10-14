LIVE: Los Angeles faces rare tornado threat as heavy rain, mudslides threaten Southern California

The Brief A rare October storm is hitting Southern California, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and a chance of mudslides and tornadoes. More than 115 homes in areas previously affected by wildfires have been ordered to evacuate due to the high risk of debris flows. A Flood Advisory has been issued for LA County until noon today.



A rare and powerful October storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds, and a threat of mudslides and tornadoes to Southern California, prompting evacuations and a state of emergency for some residents.

The storm, described by the National Weather Service as a "rare and very potent storm system," is expected to be unpredictable, with the worst impacts arriving Tuesday afternoon.

Overturned box truck

11:30 p.m.: A box truck landed on its side and started leaking fuel on the southbound 5 Freeway near Hollywood Way in Sun Valley and began leaking fuel, but LAFD crews have stopped the leak and are working to contain any runoff. Two people were examined for injuries. One has already declined to be taken to a hospital. Traffic is backed up between Hollywood Way and Sunland Boulevard. Nearby on the northbound side of the freeway, flooding has traffic backed up between Lankershim Boulevard and Sheldon Street.

Flooded freeways

10:45 a.m.: All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway are now closed at Lankershim Boulevard in the Sun Valley due to flooding on the highway, according to the CHP.

Roof collapses in Sun Valley

10:15 a.m. FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez is at the scene where a studio's roof collapsed amid heavy rains slamming the region Tuesday morning.

Overturned big rig

10 a.m.: An overturned big rig has shut down all but one lane on the westbound 91 Freeway near Brookhurst Street in Anaheim. Drivers should expect heavy delays and consider alternate routes.

OC evacuations

9:55 a.m.: Orange County has just issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas in Trabuco Creek, Hot Springs Canyon and Bell Canyon -- all near the Airport Fire burn scar -- effective at 10 a.m. Evacuation warnings remain in place for Long Canyon and Modjeska Canyon. The mandatory evacuation orders cover areas in:

Trabuco Creek including the RC Airport, fire station, campground/park and school;

Bell Canyon including Starr Ranch; and

Hot Springs Canyon including Lazy-W Ranch.

Also at 10 a.m., the following road closures will take effect:

Trabuco Canyon Road at Rose Canyon;

Plano Trabuco near Robinson Ranch;

Grey Rock at Bell Canyon; and

Hot Springs Canyon at Ortega Highway.

To see an up-to-date map of evacuations, visit ochseriff.gov/airportfire.

Highland Park mudslide

9:40 a.m.: A mudslide has closed two lanes of the southbound 110 Parkway at Avenue 43 in the Highland Park area, and there is a vehicle on its roof in the left lane of the eastbound 210 Freeway at Sierra Madre Villa Avenue in the Pasadena area, the CHP reports. SigAlerts are in effect in both cases.

Flooding problems

9:30 a.m.: Flooding is affecting traffic on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley and on the 14 Freeway in Newhall, the CHP reports.

The NWS has issued a flood advisory in effect in Los Angeles County until noon today due to the excessive rainfall.

Topanga closure

9:15 a.m.: Due to the rain, a 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive will remain closed Tuesday until further notice, according to Caltrans. That stretch is a work zone that has been closed nightly between midnight and 5 a.m., however, Caltrans closed the roadway early at 10 p.m. Monday, and has decided to keep the roadway blocked Tuesday morning to monitor storm conditions.

Evacuation warnings in effect

What we know:

Residents in areas burned in the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, the Eaton Fire in Altadena, the Hurst Fire in Sylmar, and the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills are advised to prepare to evacuate quickly if ordered, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Sierra Madre Police Department is advising residents in specific high hazard locations to evacuate. Most residents in the Evacuation Warning zones are encouraged to voluntarily relocate. A temporary evacuation shelter has been established at Hart House Senior Center on 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.

In Orange County, evacuation warnings are in effect for Trabuco Creek, Bell Canyon, Hot Spring Canyon near the Airport Fire burn scar. Evacuation orders will be issued for areas Trabuco Creek including the RC Airport, fire station, campground/park and school, Bell Canyon including Starr Ranch and Hot Springs Canyon including Lazy-W Ranch due to possible debris flows along or near the Airport Fire burn scar. An evacuation warning remains in place for Long Canyon and Modjeska Canyon. To see an up-to-date map of evacuations, visit ochseriff.gov/airportfire.

Weather alerts include tornado threat, flash flood warnings

What we know:

The rare storm system is also bringing a threat of tornadoes to Los Angeles, the first time the city has been in a tornado risk zone since February 2023, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

While uncommon, tornadoes do happen in the Los Angeles area. Most recently, a small one was reported in Los Angeles County in April. In 2023, the strongest tornado to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years damaged several buildings in Montbello and injured one person.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has included Los Angeles in a Level 1 risk area for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday – the lowest of the agency’s five-level scale.

The storm is expected to bring up to 4 inches of rain in some areas of Southern California. This marked the first Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Los Angeles area in more than 17 years, since Jan. 27, 2008.

About 115 homes, mostly in Pacific Palisades and Mandeville Canyon, have been ordered to evacuate due to the potential for mudslides and debris flows in wildfire-scarred areas.

A flash flood warning and a shelter-in-place order have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County. More than 16,000 people had already lost power as of Monday night.

The storm has also caused urban flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area and is expected to bring up to 3 feet of snow to parts of the Sierra Nevadas.

Strike, rescue teams ready to respond

What they're saying:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her concern about the weather during a news conference Monday afternoon. She explained that strike teams, rescue teams, and helicopters were ready to respond to the storm.

Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge of the weather service in Los Angeles, stated that the storm is unpredictable. "The nature of this system is such that we cannot be certain about exactly when and where these impacts will strike, the exact details until right before they occur at the earliest," he said.

Forecasters from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center wrote, "An isolated tornado and wind-damage threat will be possible Tuesday morning through midday along the coast in southern California."

The backstory:

The areas being evacuated were struck by a massive inferno in January that killed more than 30 people and destroyed over 17,000 homes and buildings in Los Angeles County.

In February, torrential rains unleashed debris flows and mudslides in several neighborhoods that were torched by the January fires.

In 2018, a similar situation occurred in Montecito, up the coast from Los Angeles, where mudslides after a huge blaze killed 23 people and damaged hundreds of homes.

When will the storm end?

What's next:

The rain will diminish and end by late afternoon and early evening. Dry conditions and a warming trend will develop Wednesday and continue through Saturday.