Rare October storm to slam Southern California with gusty winds, flash flooding

The Brief A rare October storm is set to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and a chance of flooding to Southern California from late Monday through Tuesday. Coastal and valley areas could see up to 1.5 inches of rain, with mountains receiving up to 3 inches. The storm also carries a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms, waterspouts, or even a weak tornado, with gusty winds impacting mountain and valley communities.



A rare early-season storm is expected to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and potential flash flooding to Southern California from late Monday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning.

What we know:

The storm, a low-pressure system moving south from the Pacific Northwest, will bring rain to the region starting as early as Monday evening.

Most areas are expected to receive between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain, while mountain areas could see up to 3 inches, the NWS reports.

A flood watch has been issued for recent burn scar areas, including the Gifford, Madre, Lake, Palisades, Franklin, Eaton, and Bridge burn scars, where significant mud and debris flows could occur.

Gusty southerly winds are likely, with the possibility of high wind warning-level gusts in mountain areas.

The storm also carries a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms, dangerous lightning, and even the potential for weak tornadoes or waterspouts to develop along the coast, according to the NWS.

What's next:

The storm system is expected to move on by Wednesday night, with temperatures dropping dramatically on Tuesday before a warming trend begins toward the end of the week.

"For next weekend, the warming continues inland while marine layer clouds and fog return to the coastal areas," the NWS predicted.