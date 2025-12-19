1 of 2 suspects shot by LAPD officers in downtown LA

The Brief An alleged armed suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by LAPD officers in downtown LA early Friday morning. The incident happened near the intersection of 9th Street and Gladys Avenue. The second suspect was taken into custody.



One of two suspects was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

What we know:

Around 3:30 a.m., officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

When they pulled over the vehicle near 9th Street and Gladys Avenue, they observed two suspects inside the vehicle.

Investigators said an altercation occurred when officers tried to take them into custody and saw the passenger with what appeared to be a weapon. Around 3:15 a.m., officers shot him and he was struck in the stomach.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital, and the driver was taken into custody.

Several street closures are in place in the area.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspects has not been released and the investigation is active and ongoing.