Chipotle giving away free entrees this weekend – under one condition

article

The Brief Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) entrée deal this Saturday, Dec. 20, as the conclusion to its "Unwrap Extra" December promotion. To claim the deal, customers must visit a restaurant starting at 4 p.m. local time while wearing a "festive or over-the-top" holiday sweater. The offer is valid only for in-person orders at participating U.S. and Canada locations.



Chipotle is wrapping up its biggest holiday promotion yet with "Extra Sweater Day."

Final Holiday Freebie

What we know:

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the chain will offer buy-one-get-one-free entrées for customers who show up in holiday attire.

All customers have to do is wear an ugly Christmas sweater and order in-restaurant after 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, Dec. 20, to receive the free entrée.

According to Chipotle, "the redeeming guest must be wearing an 'extra' sweater as determined by the restaurant crew in their discretion."

Eligible entrées include burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and tacos. Kids’ meals do not count towards the sweater deal.

There are some restrictions — the free item must be of equal or lesser value than the purchased entrée; the deal cannot be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers; and there's a limit of five free menu items per check.

This event follows two previous Saturday BOGO deals—one for tacos and one for burritos—earlier this month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chipotle offering BOGO deal on Thanksgiving Eve

‘Surprise Drops'

What's next:

While the sweater deal is the final Saturday BOGO event, Chipotle rewards members should continue to check their digital wallets.

The company has promised "surprise drops" throughout the remainder of December, which may include free chips, guacamole, double protein, or drinks.

Additionally, through Dec. 22, customers can support the "round up for real change" initiative by rounding up their order total to donate to No Kid Hungry.

Chipotle Rewards

What you can do:

If you plan to participate, ensure you have your "extra" sweater ready.

Since the deal is in-person only, you will need to physically enter a participating location to redeem the offer.

Customers who haven't already joined the Chipotle Rewards program are encouraged to do so in order to receive last-minute holiday surprises.