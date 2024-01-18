LA rain: Southern California to experience series of storms this weekend

After a couple of days of dry weather, you might need to grab an umbrella or tweak your weekend plans as heavy rain is expected to move into Southern California.

"A series of storm systems is poised to bring rain. Not for one day or two, but for about four days starting this weekend," said meteorologist Jonathan Novack.

Friday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving into the western SoCal counties in the evening.

"Between Saturday about 6 a.m. and the evening time, we'll have on and off showers between systems, then the next one arrives Saturday night into Sunday," Novack said.

RELATED: California rain timeline: Significant storm forecast over 4-day period

A high surf advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m., Saturday, January 20 to 9 a.m., Sunday, January 21. Waves are projected to range from four to seven feet in Los Angeles County and up to 10 feet in Ventura County.

"This is potential moderate to heavy rain from Santa Barbara County, all the way through L.A. County and Orange County. That will continue eastward through Sunday morning," Novack said.

Widespread rain totals between one and two inches are expected between Saturday and Tuesday, with the mountain areas possibly seeing up to four inches. Coastal flooding is a concern starting Saturday, but threat of damage is expected to be minor.