California rain timeline: Significant storm forecast over 4-day period

Get ready not to see the sun for a while, the National Weather Service is warning Californians.

The stark message comes shortly before two to three storms are expected to hit Southern California, bringing the potential for significant rain, gusty winds, and a slight chance of thunderstorms over four days, according to the latest forecast.

"Periods of rain, potentially heavy at times, will be possible across most of the area late Friday through Monday," the NWS said. "Don’t expect to see the sun for a while as Southern California enters into a cloudy and increasingly wet period."

The brunt of the storm is expected to batter the region Friday through Monday, bringing flood-related impacts to certain areas. Additionally, there is a 40-50% chance of elevated to high surf and minor coastal flooding for all west facing beaches Saturday and Sunday, which may continue through the middle of next week.

In Los Angeles County, rain chances begin Friday night and will linger possibly through Tuesday. The highest chances for rain are Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday.

Ventura County rain chances begin Friday night as well, with the highest likelihood of rain occurring Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday.

The region will see the quietest portions of the wet weekend Sunday morning and most of Sunday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Timeline

Friday night through Saturday night for Central Coast: Light rain

Saturday morning through Saturday night elsewhere: Light rain

Sunday all areas: Light rain

Sunday night through Monday all areas: Moderate to heavy rainfall rates

Impacts

According to the latest models, around 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely, except for the foothills and mountains where up to 5 inches is possible.

Rain

Minor roadway ponding, with flowing water in sensitive drainages expected Sunday night through Monday

Difficult commute conditions, with higher incident rates are expected

Minor flooding of small streams and urban areas will be possible in the most likely scenario

More significant flooding possible in the reasonable worst case scenario

Rocks/debris on canyon roadways

Reduced visibility due to rain will be hazardous to mariners

Moderate and heavy rain with gusty winds can reduce visibilities and create dangerous boating conditions

Wind

Hazardous crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles Sunday night-Monday

Hazardous boating conditions on area waters due to strong winds and increased wave activity Friday through Monday

Thunderstorms

Dangerous lightning activity, especially for those enjoying outdoor recreation; locally heavy rainfall rates, especially Monday

High Surf

Strong rip currents will create dangerous conditions on rock jetties Saturday through Tuesday

Storm Totals

Snow levels

Snow levels will be over 7000 feet, with no significant snow impacts expected, according to the NWS.

When will it stop raining?

According to the latest forecast models, the chance of rain diminishes Monday night, with the highest chance of rain still lingering over LA County. But by Tuesday, all rain should have moved out of LA County.

High pressure then builds for the rest of the week, bringing dry conditions and a warming trend with above normal temperatures slated for next Thursday, the NWS said.

