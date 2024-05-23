Expand / Collapse search

Narcotics suspect arrested after following in LA's San Fernando Valley

May 23, 2024
LOS ANGELES - Two suspects were taken into custody after a bizarre following through Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning. 

Police following narcotics suspect

It's happening in the Arleta area Thursday morning.

It was believed authorities were in pursuit of a narcotics suspect before they clarified it was a following.

The suspect drove at high speeds on the 118 Freeway through Arleta as the pursuit continued on the 405 Freeway.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the suspect got off the freeway in the Valley Glen area before they took off again. 

The suspect then came to a second stop in a residential area at the intersection of Hart Street and Bellaire Avenue. After a few minutes, the suspect drove off and evaded officers.

The following continued in the Valley Glen area and just before 9:40 a.m., the suspect jumped on the 170 Freeway, 

Just moments later, the suspect drove eastbound to North Hollywood where a second man got into the suspect's van outside a home located at Cleon Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.

A short time later, the two suspects surrendered to Los Angeles Police Department officers. They were subsequently taken into custody. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed officers searching the van and a box that was in the vehicle while the suspects were handcuffed. 

The names of the suspects have not been released and no further information was provided by authorities. 