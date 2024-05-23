Narcotics suspect arrested after following in LA's San Fernando Valley

Two suspects were taken into custody after a bizarre following through Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning.

It was believed authorities were in pursuit of a narcotics suspect before they clarified it was a following.

The suspect drove at high speeds on the 118 Freeway through Arleta as the pursuit continued on the 405 Freeway.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the suspect got off the freeway in the Valley Glen area before they took off again.

The suspect then came to a second stop in a residential area at the intersection of Hart Street and Bellaire Avenue. After a few minutes, the suspect drove off and evaded officers.

The following continued in the Valley Glen area and just before 9:40 a.m., the suspect jumped on the 170 Freeway,

Just moments later, the suspect drove eastbound to North Hollywood where a second man got into the suspect's van outside a home located at Cleon Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.

A short time later, the two suspects surrendered to Los Angeles Police Department officers. They were subsequently taken into custody.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed officers searching the van and a box that was in the vehicle while the suspects were handcuffed.

The names of the suspects have not been released and no further information was provided by authorities.