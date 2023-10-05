LA pharmacies hit by smash-and-grab robbers

The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday was investigating multiple pharmacy burglaries in the San Fernando Valley.

One of the three burglaries took place around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at a pharmacy in the 13000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima, police said. FOX 11 obtained videos of the smash-and-grab robbery.

Two additional burglaries were reported Wednesday night in Northridge and Valley Village.

As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in the series of pharmacy burglaries. It is unknown if the burglaries are connected.