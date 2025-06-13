LA ICE protests, Day 8: Trump maintains control of National Guard troops in SoCal over Newsom

The National Guard, brought in by the Trump administration over the weekend, remains in Southern California as the area has entered Day 8 of anti-ICE protests.

The troops' ongoing presence comes as the appeals court blocked a federal judge's initial order to allow California to take control of the National Guard from President Donald Trump. The shock reversal came just hours after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared victory over the federal judge's ruling. The hearing to decide the fate of the National Guard will be held on Tuesday, June 17.

In the meantime, Los Angeles remains at the center of demonstrations against ongoing ICE raids happening across Southern California.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

DHS doubles down on immigration raids

5:30 a.m. In a recap of Thursday's events, FOX 11's Gigi Graciette explains how DHS Secretary Kristi Noem doubled down on the ongoing ICE raids in Southern California.

Trump maintains control of National Guard troops in LA

5 a.m.: California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a short-lived victory as an appellate court quickly made its decision. Newsom remains in a battle with President Trump over the presence of the National Guard in LA.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.