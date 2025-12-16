OC officials seek help identifying skeletal remains of man found off Santa Ana River Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Orange County officials sought the public’s help with identifying a man whose remains were found near Yorba Regional Park.
What we know:
On Oct. 11, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said a hiker discovered skeletal remains while walking the Santa Ana River Trail.
An artist sketch was released of what the unidentified man may have looked like. He is described as a white man between 25 and 40 years old, estimated to be about 5’10" and possibly with short brown hair.
John Doe was wearing an XL/XXL black shirt with the word "fuego" written on the front, along with khaki-colored Dickies pants size 38 x 34, white Nike Air Force 1 shoes and white socks.
"Although the clothing was oversized, the man is believed to be of average size and build," authorities said.
What you can do:
Those with information about the case are asked to contact the Orange County Coroner’s Office at 714-647-7400.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.