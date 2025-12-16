OC officials seek help identifying skeletal remains of man found off Santa Ana River Trail

The Brief A hiker discovered skeletal remains near Yorba Regional Park on Oct. 11. OC sheriff's officials released a photo of a sketch of what the unidentified man may have looked like. Those with information are asked to contact the OC coroner's office.



Orange County officials sought the public’s help with identifying a man whose remains were found near Yorba Regional Park.

What we know:

On Oct. 11, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said a hiker discovered skeletal remains while walking the Santa Ana River Trail.

An artist sketch was released of what the unidentified man may have looked like. He is described as a white man between 25 and 40 years old, estimated to be about 5’10" and possibly with short brown hair.

John Doe was wearing an XL/XXL black shirt with the word "fuego" written on the front, along with khaki-colored Dickies pants size 38 x 34, white Nike Air Force 1 shoes and white socks.

"Although the clothing was oversized, the man is believed to be of average size and build," authorities said.

What you can do:

Those with information about the case are asked to contact the Orange County Coroner’s Office at 714-647-7400.