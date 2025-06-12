Newsom wins: Trump must give control of National Guard to California, judge rules

A federal judge is siding with Governor Gavin Newsom on giving California, not President Donald Trump, control over the state's National Guard.

The decision comes as the National Guard has been in Southern California for nearly a week.

What we know:

San Francisco federal judge Charles Breyer made the ruling on Thursday, June 12. Below is in-part the ruling from Breyer which grants California a temporary restraining order and directs President Trump to "return control" of the National Guard to Gov. Newsom.

The order remains in effect through Friday, June 13 at noon.

What they're saying:

Below is, in part, the ruling from Breyer:

"On June 6, 2025, the federal government initiated immigration raids across the City of Los Angeles. Protests swiftly followed, and some individuals involved in those protests were unruly and even violent. State and local law enforcement responded.

The following day, President Trump ordered that members of the California National Guard be federalized, and thereupon assumed control of those forces.

At this early stage of the proceedings, the Court must determine whether the President followed the congressionally mandated procedure for his actions. He did not. His actions were illegal-both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith."

Prior to Thursday night's ruling, Trump took to Truth Social to blast Newsom for his handling of the weeklong anti-ICE protests:

"Incompetent Gavin Newscum should have been THANKING me for the job we did in Los Angeles, rather than making sad excuses for the poor job he has done. If it weren’t for me getting the National Guard into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now!"

What's next:

President Trump could appeal the federal judge's ruling. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, no announcements have been made by the Commander in Chief.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.