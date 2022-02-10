LA father arrested for murder of 10-month-old son

One Los Angeles man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 10-month-old son.

Jeremy Wade, 23, was arrested Wednesday. Long Beach Police responded to reports of a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning. A woman, the mother of Wade's child, told officers that Wade had assaulted her and that Wade and the child were in a nearby motel room.

When officers investigated the motel room, they found 10-month-old Isiah Gaston unresponsive and tried to help him until fire officials arrived. The child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

According to LBPD, the "suspicious circumstances" of the situation led them to call homicide detectives. Detectives then claim they found evidence that Wade had injured his son, ultimately leading to the boy's death. LBPD did not provide any information about what injuries the child sustained.

Wade is currently being held on $2 million bail at the Long Beach City Jail. Detectives plan to present his case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office later this week.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.